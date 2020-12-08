Longview’s two main hospitals could receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to an allocation report submitted by the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services submitted a first week’s allocation of the vaccine that requests 975 doses each at Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. The report was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are encouraged that vaccines will soon be available to protect individuals from infection by the COVID-19 virus,” said Libby Bryson, marketing director for Longview Regional Medical Center. “Prevention is key since there is no cure for COVID-19. Vaccination is an important step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences.”
The state informed Longview Regional Medical Center that it can expect to receive an initial allotment of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14-18, pending FDA approval, and should anticipate more doses to arrive in the following weeks, Bryson said.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said an initial round of 1.4 million vaccine doses is expected to arrive soon as Dec. 14. State health officials say the first allocation of more than 224,000 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties.
In East Texas, hospitals in Smith County and Bowie County also are scheduled to receive doses of the vaccine. In Tyler, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital could receive 975 doses while the UT Health Science Center could receive 3,900 doses, according to the request by the Texas Department of State Health Services. In Texarkana, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Health System are each requested to receive 975 doses.
“The use of vaccines has been a key part of combatting and even eradicating certain diseases for generations, and we are confident the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective,” said Mark Anderson, chief medical officer of Christus Trinity Clinic in Northeast Texas. “Though there is still a way to go, this process hopefully represents the beginning of the end of COVID-19.”
According to the state, the initial vaccine supply is limited and the first week’s allocation was based upon information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled. That information included the number of health care workers who can be vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site. The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses, according to the state.
Christus officials said the hospital has a process in place to review the safety and efficacy of the new drugs and that the hospital’s COVID-19 task force is evaluating and planning for the storage and distribution of the vaccine across its facilities. At Longview Regional Medical Center, Bryson said the hospital has a freezer with the capacity to store the vaccines at the appropriate temperature until they are distributed.
Health care workers will be among the first to be vaccinated in a plan approved by Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt. The state has placed a priority on vaccinating health care workers to protect those who are caring for COVID-19 patients and to preserve the health care system’s ability to function.
Bryson said Longview Regional Medical Center is working to finalize its plans for distribution of the vaccine.
“The federal government has recommended that healthcare workers and nursing home residents be the first to receive the vaccine,” she said. “We are in the process of finalizing our plans to vaccinate our healthcare workers and medical staff members and will make adjustments as additional guidance is given by the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
Christus officials also said the hospital will make the vaccine available to all of its health care workers in Northeast Texas; however, taking the vaccine is not mandatory.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be given in two doses including an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later. Research about the COVID-19 vaccine has indicated there may be minor side effects, such as low-grade fever and redness or slight pain at the injection site.
“Christus Health has a plan, and we are working through it to ensure that our facilities, associates and medical staff are prepared to receive, store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available,” said Sam Bagchi, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Christus Health. “We are confident in our ability to participate in the vaccine distribution and our ability to offer vaccination to all Christus health care workers who wish to receive it.”
More vaccine doses, including some from Moderna, will be available for more providers in the following weeks, according to the state.