Longview's two main hospitals each received a delivery of the new COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
Deliveries arrived at Longview Regional Medical Center and at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each hospital.
The two hospitals each plan to begin administering vaccines to their staffs this afternoon. The vaccinations will be performed on a voluntary basis to staff members who elect to receive one.
"Prevention is key since there is no cure for COVID-19," Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson said earlier this month. "Vaccination is an important step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences."
Each hospital received 975 doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given in two doses including an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later.
“Everyone needs to understand what this vaccine is, that it’s safe, that it’s effective, that the risks are mitigated by what is an effective rate of over 90% and some say as much as 95%,” Christus Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock said earlier this week. “It’s a two-dose vaccine, so you get the full effect after the second dose.”
Each hospital reported that it has freezers capable of storing the vaccine at the proper temperature. Pfizer's vaccine requires a storage temperature of around minus 70 degrees Celsius. According to Pfizer, the vaccine can be stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer for up to six months.