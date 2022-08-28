The Longview Housing Authority received more than 900 applications during a four-hour window for federal housing assistance.
Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) can be used to offset the cost of rent. The last time the waitlist was open was in September 2021 for a 24-hour period, said Housing Manager Cheteva Marshall.
She said the 911 applications received this year was significant because that 24-hour period this past year brought in 1,127 applications.
"So we only had it open for a fraction of the time this year, and we have very close to the same amount of families to register in a much shorter amount of time," Marshall said.
She said the housing authority chose to open the waitlist only for four hours in order to allow it to be reopened more frequently in the future.
"The idea was to open it for a shorter period of time, get fewer people on the waitlist but be able to reopen it more frequently to get more people on the waitlist," Marshall said.
The housing authority's jurisdiction includes Longview, Kilgore, Beckville, Henderson and Carthage and has 1,255 vouchers available, she said.
The federal Housing Choice Vouchers program is income based and allows for one voucher per family, with the amount received depending on numerous variables such as household size, cost of rent and more, Marshall said. Considering these changing variables, it's not possible to quantify the amount of each voucher as it would be different for every family, Marshall explained.
"The amount that the families pay toward their rent is never going to exceed 40% of the family's monthly adjusted income," she said. "Whatever that difference is for each family is what their subsidy would be."
If eligible through income, rent and housing circumstances, families will receive a voucher that can be used to help supplement the cost of rent if the property owner/landlord agrees and is partnered with the housing authority. Before receiving a voucher, families/individuals must be placed on a waitlist behind others who already have submitted applications. Marshall stressed the importance of being on the waitlist and having updated contact information to receive assistance.
"If they're not on the waitlist when a voucher does become available, then we aren't able to assist them. That's why it's always good to be on the waitlist so that when a voucher is available, we can see if their name is on the list," she said.
Additionally, keeping information updated is pertinent because often people who are on the waitlist forget to check their email, which leads to them being marked inactive. The voucher then moves on to the next person on the waitlist.
Partnerships between the housing authority and landlords/property owners is an ongoing process, therefore Marshall wasn't able to indicate how many properties in the area accepted the vouchers. Nonetheless, she said the process has been streamlined to be as simple as possible for potential partners.
"As far as consolidating documents, there's no large amount of paperwork in order for them to partner with our agencies..." Marshall said. "We're always trying to recruit new landlords, especially within the last year or so with there being so little housing stock for not just our participants but everyone in the area."
Marshall chalked up the lack of available housing to national and local trends in increasing rent and increased demand.
It typically takes the agency several years to sort through the waitlist. However, Marshall said staff was able to work through the list from last year fairly quick.
"I've been with the agency for 15 years now, and that's never been the case," Marshall said.
For more information on the HCV program, visit tinyurl.com/4xs57jku .