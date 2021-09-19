Longview ISD is accepting nominations for its Wall of Honor.
The Wall of Honor was established in 2015 to honor district graduates who have served in the military.
Those selected will be honored with a plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Nov. 5 Lobos football game.
Criteria for nominees is: Longview ISD (or Judson Grove or Womack High) graduate; any amount of time in military considered; nominee can be living or deceased; any branch of service is eligible.
Nominees are due Oct. 11.
To nominate a veteran fill out an application found at tinyurl.com/lisdwallofhonor . Send completed forms to: LISD Education Support Center, Attn: Elizabeth Ross, P.O. Box 3268, Longview, TX 75606.
Email completed nomination forms to eross@lisd.org .