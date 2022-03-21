Longview ISD on Monday announced more principal changes at district campuses.
The district hired Chris Trotter, who retired as superintendent of Cleveland ISD, to fill out the rest of the year at Foster Middle School as its principal, Ryan Carroll, moves to Forest Park. Trotter, the district said in a statement, was hired to join the Longview ISD administrative staff as Chief Director of Secondary Global Learning and Strategic Engagement.
The changes, which come roughly a month after a shakeup in leadership at some district campuses run by East Texas Advanced Academies, became effective Monday, according to the district. Carroll will work with Trotter through a transitional period before starting full-time at Forest Park next week.
ETAA is a system of charter schools within Longview ISD consisting of of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School.
“I have so thoroughly enjoyed my time at Foster, and all the amazing students, colleagues, and families I have worked with,” said Carroll who began as Foster Middle School principal in 2018 after three years as high school principal at Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD. “At the same time, I am looking forward to building new relationships and all the new opportunities at Forest Park.
Carroll graduated from Longview High School in 1997 before attending Texas Christian University. He began his career in education at Tyler ISD.
Trotter is a fourth-generation educator and retired this past year from Cleveland ISD, according to Longview ISD. Beginning his career in 1991, he has also worked in Comal, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Denison, Hurst-Eueless Bedford and Birdville ISDs.
“Longview ISD’s reputation as an elite public school district, with exceptional students, teachers, and a dynamic community is known throughout the state. I am thrilled to be a part of a district as innovative and distinguished as LISD,” Trotter said in a statement.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said Trotter brings a wealth of experience to the district and that he is excited to have him on the leadership team.
The changes come roughly a month after the district East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise resigned Feb. 15 at a special-called meeting of the ETAA board. Then, public records show Wilcox signed letters dated Feb. 18 placing principals at two of its campuses — Wilbert Andrews at Forest Park and Josh Worsham at East Texas Montessori Academy — and Director of International Baccalaureate & Talent Search Arthur Brown on administrative leave.
On Feb. 22, Wilcox signed nearly identical letters to the people he appointed interim principal at three campuses: Lawrence Hines, who was assistant principal at Forest Park, to interim principal; Crystal Locke, who was culture conscious campus coordinator at Forest Park, to interim principal at J.L. Everhart; and Faith Newhouse Greer, who was International Baccalaureate Coordinator at Ware to interim principal at Ware.