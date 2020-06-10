Longview ISD approved board president Ginia Northcutt as the district’s Texas Association of School Boards representative and approved an elections agreement with the county.
The board held its its regular meeting Monday evening via livestream to comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
The board named Northcutt as the TASB delegate for the state convention and Place 5 trustee Shan Bauer as the alternate.
Trustees also passed a revised agreement with the Gregg County Elections Office for elections equipment.
The county and district will have a joint election on Nov. 3, according to the district. On the ballot are incumbent Place 2 trustee Ava Welge and challenger Longview attorney Brett Miller. Place 4 trustee Northcutt is running unopposed.
The board also approved the district’s application for a waiver for the required early notice of the failure by students in fourth and seventh grades on first administration of assessment for advancement to the next grade.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness were canceled for the 2019-20 school year because COVID-19 caused school closures.