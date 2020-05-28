Longview ISD trustees have approved a one-time pay incentive for professional staff members to either retire or resign early, and the board was told the district’s current plans are to offer summer school only to prekindergarten through grade 2.
The school board held a special called meeting Tuesday that was livestreamed to YouTube to meet social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to documents presented to the board, the Texas Education Code allows employees to give the district a 45-day resignation notice before the start of the next school year without penalty.
The district is offering a one-time, $2,500 pay incentive to some employees to provide an early notice of either retirement or resignation so the district has more time to plan staffing needs for the 2020-21 school year.
According to the board documents, only the first 25 employees who meet the eligibility requirements can get the incentive pay.
The eligibility requirements are: the employee must be professional staff currently under contract, the staff member must fulfill their work until the last day of duty for the 2019-20 school year, retiring employees are eligible if they give their notice by June 4, and all documents must be submitted in person to human resources by 5:30 p.m. June 4.
The incentive for full-time employees who meet eligibility will be $2,500 in their final paycheck, according to the documents. Part-time employees who meet requirements will receive $1,250.
Trustees also heard an update on tentative summer school plans for grades prekindergarten through 2 from Superintendent James Wilcox.
Tentatively, summer school will be at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy with no more than 10 students per teacher, Wilcox said. It could run July 6-31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Transportation and meals will be provided.
Students also will be allowed to participate virtually, he said.
Currently, those are the only grades with a summer school plan. However, Wilcox said plans are subject to change.
He was asked if other grades will have summer school.
“We just don’t feel like, logistically, we can get that worked out,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox also said the district is planning for several scenarios for the 2020-21 school year, including a possible earlier start date with longer breaks and other calendar changes.
In addition, he said the district will ask the board in the near future to vote on employee workplace safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including whether the district will require employees to wear masks at work.