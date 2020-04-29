Some Longview ISD employees are getting a pay boost for working during the COVID-19 pandemic after board members approved a policy change Wednesday.
The change applies to nonexempt, hourly employees including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, maintenance and grounds workers. Teachers are not included.
Custodial staff also is not included because the district contracts with those employees through an outside provider.
The premium pay is 1 1/2 times the employees' regular pay for up to 40 hours a week, according to information presented to the school board during Wednesday's meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district also will compensate those employees for time already worked.
District officials said the premium pay will come from the general fund, and there is no estimate on the total amount the premium pay will cost the district.
Trustees on Wednesday also approved applying to the state for two district waivers.
One waiver would allow the district to get state funding for days missed because of the COVID-19 closures, Wilcox said. The district must show it continued to educate students while campuses were closed.
The second waiver would excuse the district from completing educator appraisals for the school year because of the closures, he said. Both waivers are expected to be approved by the state but still need to be submitted, Wilcox said.
Wilcox also told the board that the administration is monitoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s directives and updates on the COVID-19 situation.
“Anything we do will be in compliance with those as we plan on reopening next school year,” he said.