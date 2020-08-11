The Longview ISD school board had a busy night Monday, hearing updates and voting on many different issues.
The board passed a resolution regarding racism and injustices due to racism with a 6-1 vote. Trustee Chris Mack voted against the item. The resolution failed to receive approval at a July 13 meeting.
The action of the resolution states, “the Board declares that the lives of Black and Brown students and community members matter and have value, that the Board is committed to continually addressing systemic racism towards ethnically diverse students, and the Board and will continue to prioritize and target the academic achievements of all students.”
Trustee Troy Simmons urged the board to vote for the resolution, saying he has worked to improve the education of every student in the district.
“My position has not been to make changes for 80% of the students,” he said. “But to have a system that will work for all regardless of their race, their creed or color. This journey has not been the easiest road to travel for me.”
Simmons said the district needs to address that access to supplies, innovation and other technology have not been as available to students in schools on the south side of town as it has for students at schools in the north part of the district.
“I’ve learned that all ideas don’t die off as many of us have hoped. There have been many frustrating and disgusting battles in the past. But this is the most disappointing,” he said. “I thought we were on the cusp of real change.”
Simmons then told the board members to put themselves in someone else’s shoes and ask themselves, “Who was brought to America by the chains of a ship — black lives or all lives? Who was enslaved for hundreds of years — black lives or all lives? Who was counted as three-fourths of a person — black lives or all lives?”
“I am more disappointed now than any other racial fight I have had to attend while sitting on this board,” he said.
Simmons said he is more resolute than ever to to remain on the school board to make a difference for the residents of Gregg County, the city of Longview and Longview ISD.
The board also heard a review of the 2020-2021 budget, which it will vote on during its meeting on Aug. 26.
The proposed budget is balanced with $90.2 million in expenditures and revenue. Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones said the proposed budget is an increase in $8 million from the 2019-20 budget, which is from the district’s Senate Bill 1882 partnerships.
SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentives to districts that partner with outside entities to run campuses as charter schools.
The proposed tax rate is $1.4394 per $100 evaluation. If approved, the rate would mean a $1,439 tax bill on a $100,000 house.
The proposed budget puts the most money in instruction, with about $52.9 million allocated.
The board also heard updates on COVID-19 safety procedures for the reopening of campuses.
Dean of Students Linda Buie presented about safety procedures for the Texas Council of International Studies SB 1882 campuses, which include Hudson PEP, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School.
Buie said teachers will self-check each morning with a Google form.
She also gave details on lunch protocol. She said the high school is considering setting up additional lunch tables outside to give more space. The campus also is looking into plexiglass shields.
The elementary campuses are looking at rotating eating in the classroom and cafeteria, Buie said.
To help keep with traffic flow in the hallways at the high school, dismissal between classes will be staggered. The school also is putting arrows like at retail store to keep students going in one direction.