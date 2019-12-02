Jody Clements, Longview ISD's assistant superintendent of human resources and community relations, will retire at the end of the fall semester. His last day will be Dec. 20.
District trustees approved Clements' retirement and hiring of Center ISD Superintendent James Hockenberry as his replacement at a special meeting Monday.
Clements said his retirement eligibility begins Dec. 20, which is why he made the decision to leave now, after 32 years of working in education.
Board president Ginia Northcutt said the school board was shocked and saddened when it learned of Jody's retirement plans, but happy for him.
"I wish him the best, and I've enjoyed working with him," Northcutt said. "We're going to miss Jody, and we're looking forward to working with Dr. Hockenberry."
Clements said he plans to enjoy retirement and time with his family. He will do some Christian ministry work, help his mother in their real estate business and spend time with his grandchildren.
"Of all my career, Longview ISD was my best experience I had," Clements said. "Being in a big district, I learned a lot. The people of Longview are very lucky to have the board and administration they have. They are very innovative and outside-thinking. Kids in Longview are very lucky."
Clements started working at Longview ISD in 2012. He was hired as assistant superintendent for administrative and pupil services. In 2016, he was moved to his current role, replacing longtime administrator Andrea Mayo.
Before moving to Longview, Clements worked at Kilgore ISD. In 1992, Clements took a job as a math teacher and coach at Kilgore High School, and in 2008, he became the Kilgore superintendent.
Clements graduated from Kilgore High School in 1983, and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello, receiving a bachelor's degree in accounting. He received his master of business administration in accounting from Louisiana Tech University. Clements received a doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University in 2014.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox praised Clements' work with the district.
"Jody has held numerous roles during his time with LISD and has consistently demonstrated excellent leadership for our students, staff and community," Wilcox said in a written statement.
Hockenberry, who has been at Center ISD since 2008, is scheduled to start in his new position Jan. 5.