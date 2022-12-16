Longview ISD is awarding more than $5 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with some of the highest-performing educators projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks.
"We're thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district," said Superintendent James Wilcox.
Ninety-two checks were presented Thursday to LISD teachers during a ceremony at the Mickey Melton Center for Performing Arts on the Longview High School campus.
Wilcox said the goal of the district in starting the incentive pay program was to keep its most successful and effective teachers in LISD classrooms.
"We could not be more excited to see our teachers receive these dollar amounts," he said. "But our students are the real winners."
James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, said LISD utilizes its "aggressive local pay structures" and the Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) program to make the bonuses possible.
"Our students perform better — our teachers make more money. It's as simple as that," he said. "This program is 100 percent funded through local funds from the (district's) fund balance as approved by our board of trustees."
Longview ISD schools earned 53 distinctions on accountability ratings, according to the Texas Education Agency. That's an increase from the 51 distinctions earned a year ago.
Campuses are awarded distinctions for achievement in several areas based on performance relative to a group of 40 other campuses in Texas (campus comparison group) that are of similar type, size, grade span and student demographics, according to Longview ISD.
Districts and campuses that receive an accountability rating of A, B, C, or D are eligible to earn distinction designations. However, the only distinction a district may earn is postsecondary readiness, which Longview ISD received.
Longview ISD campuses earned 52 out of 70 possible distinctions, as well as the district-wide distinction in postsecondary readiness bringing total distinctions to 53.
LISD trustees in 2011 voted to implement a performance pay system for middle school reading and math teachers. Designed to help close the achievement gap between low socio-economic and middle-income students, the incentive program includes three award models.
The district awarded $350,000 in incentives in the first year of the LIFT program in 2015.