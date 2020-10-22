After a 30-second nasal swab and a 15-minute wait, Longview ISD administration employees received COVID-19 test results Thursday as part of a state pilot program.
The district is one of eight in the state taking part in the screening program, which is a partnership between Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.
Longview ISD had explored teaming with the company US MedTest to bring COVID-19 screenings to campuses, but spokesman Francisco Rojas said the private partnership no longer is being considered after the district was selected for the state program.
The pilot program provides rapid antigen tests to test staff members, with their consent, and students, with parental permission, at no cost. Campus nurses were trained and will administer the tests.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said he and nurses performed the tests on themselves Tuesday, and administration staff members were tested Thursday.
Williams said the goal is to start testing staff members on all campuses Monday and begin student testing by Nov. 2.
Parents must be present to give consent for student testing, he said.
“Say for instance, (a student) at a campus failed the health screening (to get onto campus), we can offer this to a parent,” Williams said. “So, when a parent comes to get (the student), they can fill out a consent form if they want their child tested for COVID. If they don’t, there’s no pressure, there’s no hassle. There’s no one group that’s targeted. It’s not mandatory at all.”
About 40 people were tested Thursday, according to the district, and one test produced a positive result.
“We just want to be as preventative as we can be,” Williams said. “But again, this is not anything that’s mandatory. It’s voluntary with the staff, and it’s voluntary with the students.”
The screening begins with a nurse bringing a kit to the person being tested and explaining the process, and the person then puts on a mask and blows out loose mucus. The person then pulls the mask below the nose and puts a cotton swab in each nostril, moving it around for 15 seconds on each side.
After the swabbing is complete, the cotton tip is put on a card and twirled around with a solution. After 15 minutes, a result of one line means a negative result, while two lines equals a positive test.
Once the results are complete, the person who was tested will get a text and email to check results after entering a date of birth.
Elizabeth Virgen, an Longview ISD diagnostician, was screened Thursday.
“Working with kiddos, I felt it was my duty just to make sure,” she said. “I would hate to pass it to a colleague or especially a student.”
While taking her test, Virgen said, “This is not bad at all,” while swabbing her nose. She said there was no pain during the screening.
“You can’t be too safe when you work with children, and then I’m going home to my own children and my mother who is in the high-risk category, so I want to make sure to continue to be as safe as possible,” she said.
Margaret Tutt, a registered nurse for the district, said COVID-19 has changed her work experience, and she hopes the testing will alleviate fear.
“We had several months to get ready mentally, but it’s just like a dream,” she said. “I can’t believe that my life is, I get up every day to come to school, I put on a mask, I put on a shield, I put on gloves, I can’t hug my kids, you can’t see their smiles and they can’t see ours.”