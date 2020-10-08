Longview High School Principal James Brewer said he hopes on-campus COVID-19 testing will encourage more students to return to classrooms.
Longview ISD and the company US MedTest performed the screenings Wednesday in a two-week trial run of on-campus testing. Screenings will continue with antibody testing Friday and again next week.
On Monday, the school board approved the company to conduct 200 to 250 free cheek swab tests on students and staff members.
The district hopes to further partner with the company to provide weekly, free districtwide COVID-19 testing for those who consent.
“I think it’s a good thing for the community so all those students that are at home, online to let them know that we’re taking every precaution necessary for this place to be safe,” Brewer said. “We’re doing testing, we’ve got the cafeteria fixed up where they can pull their mask off and eat. We’re just doing everything possibly so we have a safe environment, safer than going to Walmart.”
On Monday, the district reported high failure rates among remote learners compared with in-person students.
Brewer said he believes more students will return to campus if parents know they are not bringing the virus home from school.
US MedTest President John Rosich said a consultant with the company, Ron Price, recommended Longview ISD as a potential partner school district.
“(Price) made a decision based on his relationship with (Superintendent James) Wilcox and some of the programs and success they’ve had, “ Rosich said. “He said he’s got a man, someone who is ‘very forward-thinking,’ and said he understands why we need to do this, and ‘I think we should work with him.’ “
Rosich said while the company seems fairly new, the people behind it have been in the medical field for at least 30 years.
“We took a look at what was going on very early on (in the COVID-19 pandemic) and saw a need to provide organizational structure,” he said. “We try to bring all the different components that allow a school, organization to successfully test, treat, make sure their population is safe and can interact safely.”
Results of Wednesday’s screenings will be available in 24 to 48 hours, Rosich said. Students and staff members who were tested will get an alert when results are available.
Even though testing is performed through a cheek swab, Rosich said it has a high accuracy rate since it is sent to a lab.
“We would never represent, use, distribute or do any business with anyone that didn’t have an accuracy rate north of 90% to 95%,” he said.
Spanish teacher Javier Lefler said even though he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, he wanted to get tested just in case.
“I wish all the teachers would come, but I don’t think they’ll come,” he said. “It was very simple, very fast, very normal.”
Secretary Sharon Milam said she was tested with a nasal swab in the summer but believes this test was better.
“I just thought, why not?” she said. “I’m around kids, I’m around adults. We’re very cautious and very safety-oriented, but I decided why not just to be on the safe side.”
Physics teacher Angela Nelson said she believes the district needs to bring the weekly screenings to Longview ISD schools.
“I think it’s wonderful that they’re doing it,” she said. “It’s very helpful; they’re making it accessible to everybody, students included, staff. I think that there’s a lot of people who are nervous about it, but I think this is a good idea. I think this is what we need to do.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the district reported a total of 64 staff and student COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year. The district’s dashboard of COVID-19 cases can be found at tinyurl.com/lisdcoronavirus .