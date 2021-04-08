Longview ISD board candidate Dr. Samir Germanwala has scheduled a campaign event April 19.
Germanwala is seeking the Place 3 position on the May 1 ballot against Tiffany Angus.
Germanwala’s campaign event is set 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 610 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Germanwala and learn about why he is running for school board. He said he also wants to visit with residents about their vision and goals for the school district.
“I want to serve on the Longview ISD board because of my driven vision to foster an environment of educational collaboration and transparency amongst educators, administrators and parents alike,” Germanwala said.
Chris Mack, who was the LISD board’s second-longest serving member, resigned the Place 3 seat Nov. 17, and trustees decided not to fill it before the May election.
Early voting for the May 1 election begins April 19.