Homeowners in Longview ISD could see a reduced property tax rate if trustees approve it at their 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The board is set to vote on a property tax rate of $1.443 per $100 valuation, a reduction from the 2018-19 rate of $1.513 per $100 valuation.
The new, lower tax rate stems from House Bill 3, also referred to as the school finance bill, which was passed in the last legislative session.
Trustees also could approve up to $750,000 in new classroom furniture and equipment.
The board will meet in the Education Support Center boardroom, 1301 E. Young St.