The Longview ISD board has been selected as one of 15 regional nominees for this year’s Texas Association of School Administrators School Board Awards.
LISD’s board is the large district nominee (more than 1,000 students) for Region 7. The board was nominated by Superintendent James Wilcox.
The association’s School Board Awards Committee will meet virtually in early August to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards, and the overall winner will be announced Sept. 25.
Members of the LISD board are Place 1 Trustee Michael Tubb, Place 2 Trustee Brett Miller, Place 3 Trustee Samir Germanwala, Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt, Place 5 Trustee Shan Bauer, Place 6 Trustee Ted Beard and Place 7 Trustee Troy Simmons.
The awards program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas, according to TASA.
TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators.