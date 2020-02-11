Ginia Northcutt is officially running to defend her seat on the Longview ISD school board.
Northcutt, the Place 4 trustee, confirmed after Monday’s board meeting she is running for reelection. The election takes place on May 2.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Friday. The only other seat up for election in the district is Place 2, currently held by Ava Welge, who has filed for reelection.
At Monday’s board meeting, the district officially approved the order for the election. Anyone who wants to file to seek a Longview ISD board post can do so at the Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young St., Longview.