When the Longview ISD school board meets at noon today, it could approve giving employees premium pay for working during a disaster.
The virtual meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube to comply with social distancing policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting can be accessed at tinyurl.com/y7b3wrzr .
Trustees could approve amending a policy to allow employees who worked during the COVID-19 closure to get premium pay.
The board also could approve two waiver requests. One is a waiver for the school days missed because of COVID-19. The other is a waiver for educator/principal appraisal.
Anyone who wants comments presented during the meeting’s open forum can email the ask@lisd.org account.