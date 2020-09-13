Changes could be coming to Longview ISD COVID-19 protocols after Monday’s board meeting.
Trustees are set to meet at 6 p.m. at the Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.
The agenda does not specify the changes to the protocols.
At its last meeting, the board approved allowing Superintendent James Wilcox to look into a partnership with US MedTest to bring COVID-19 testing to all campuses.
The board also could approve a contract addendum for Teacher Incentive Allotment employees.
TIA is a state program that gives schools money to boost teacher salaries. Longview ISD was one of 26 districts in the state chosen in the program’s first group.