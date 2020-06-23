Results from a district survey about calendar options for the 2020-21 school year will be presented for the Longview ISD board of trustees’ consideration when it meets Wednesday.
The school board will meet at noon at the Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young St. The meeting will be livestreamed to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and can be viewed at LISD.org/BoardroomLive .
The district sent a survey to parents and community members about different calendar options presented to districts by the Texas Education Agency.
The calendar is not an action item on the agenda; the board only is set to receive the survey results.
Trustees also will hear the district’s summer safety school protocols. Longview ISD previously said summer school will be available only for prekindergarten through second grade.
The board will consider the continuation of the voluntary desegregation plan from 2018.
The district adopted the voluntary desegregation order to comply with rules set by the Department of Education’s Magnet Schools Assistance Program, which awarded the district more than $14 million in grant funds.
The program provides grants to local schools under court-ordered or approved voluntary desegregation plans to start magnet schools, according to the department.
The district’s 1970 court-ordered plan was lifted in 2018, so the district adopted a voluntary plan. Establishing the new magnet schools was “the next step in desegregating the district while also systematically reforming its schools ... grounded in a strong (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics curriculum),” Department of Education documents read.
Trustees also could approve a resolution regarding racism and injustices from racism. The board held a workshop at 2 p.m. June 14 in a private home to plan the resolution.
In addition, the board will review and possibly approve an increase in the child nutrition lunch price for the 2020-21 school year.