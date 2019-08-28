The driver for Longview ISD Bus No. 55 said she did not forget two young boys on her bus, as the district’s dispatch department claimed, and she was given the wrong route the day last week when the boys’ parents spent several terrifying hours not being able to locate their 4- and 5-year-olds.
Julie Borsody, who said she is a new driver for Longview ISD but has experience as a driver with another school district, was confronted by one of the mothers about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 22 after Borsody pulled over at a convenience store on U.S. 259 to wait for the parents of the neighboring boys.
The two sets of parents, Madison and Chayce Stowe and Lauren and Chandler Reed, had been calling the district’s dispatch department and the Longview Police Department, after the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy prekindergartner and kindergartner did not get off the bus at the Stowes’ home at 2:30 p.m. that day as planned.
In an audio recording given to the News-Journal by the Stowes, a district dispatcher can be heard telling the parents that the driver — Borsody — “absolutely, positively forgot to drop those children off.”
Borsody said what the dispatcher said is not true. She said she simply did not know where the boys lived.
“At 1 p.m., I got to base, and I had some route papers in my hand. And the trainer, I kept asking him, ‘Is this the route I need to follow?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And I kept telling him this is not the route I did the previous day,” she said. “I did not have a route. The paper that I was given said, ‘Pick up at the (East Texas Montessori Prep Academy) and go straight to (Johnston-McQueen Elementary School).”
Joey Jones, district chief financial officer who also oversees the transportation department, said it is a “true statement” her route changed from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22.
Jones said he has not seen Borsody’s route sheet for the day but that the route from East Texas Montessori Prep Academy to Johnston-McQueen Elementary School is a route, and he knows she ran that route.
Borsody said she sat with the children more than an hour with the air conditioning running on the bus at Johnston-McQueen, waiting for a bus monitor to arrive so that she could continue her route.
She said she tried to get in touch with dispatch several times on the radio and her cellphone.
A GPS should have been able to track the bus and tell the parents where it was, she said.
“When they finally got ahold of me on the radio they said, ‘Where is a place that the father can meet you? They want to pick up their kids,’” Borsody said. “Well, I haven’t been officially trained with this district, so I don’t know what the protocol is for this kind of thing, because most districts would say bring them back to the bus barn, because that is a safe location for everyone involved.”
Borsody said though she has driven for another district, she received no training from Longview ISD, which began the school year Aug. 19.
Jones said all Longview ISD bus drivers receive training and have credentials to drive a bus.
Borsody said she and the monitor decided to meet at Bar K Ranch Store on U.S. 259 and waited about 10 minutes before one of the mothers, Madison Stowe, arrived to get the children.
“She proceeds to yell at me and asks me, ‘Do I know what it feels like to not know where my kids are for two hours?’ And I calmly look right at her and I say, ‘Yes, I do,’” Borsody said. “I didn’t tell her how I haven’t seen my son in over six years, but that more than anybody, I understand the pain of not knowing where your child is. And that is why I do what I do. It fills this void in my heart.”
Borsody said she does not know her current employment status with the district.
Jones said he does not have a comment on Borsody’s employment status, because that would be a responsibility of the human resources department.
After the incident, the district fired Transportation Director Dale Bohannon and told the News-Journal that Borsody is not currently on a route and will not be until she gets the training she needs.
Jones said the district is taking steps to improve the transportation department.
“The routing system is going to be improved. We want to improve our communication with parents and the campuses, and then we want our drivers and our staff to be successful,” he said. “We support our staff and our drivers, and we want them to be successful at their jobs.”
Borsody said no one from the district has contacted her about training or her employment status. She also said she is trying to get a copy of the video footage recorded on the bus’s security camera that day.
The News-Journal also has requested the video recording from the bus that day.
“I am innocent, and that tape is going to prove it,” she said. “I was looking out for the best interests of the students. I was going to get them home, no matter what. I wasn’t sure what time, but I was going to get them home safely, because that’s my job.”