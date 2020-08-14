Charter organizations operating most Longview ISD campuses will implement similar COVID-19 safety measures such as temperature screenings and face masks when students return to classes Monday.
However, guidelines issued by the Texas Council for International Studies and East Texas Advanced Academies vary in their details.
For example, students in third grade or older at TCIS campuses must wear masks, while ETAA is asking students as young as first grade to wear face coverings.
The safety protocols for the organizations are in addition to the guidance issued by LISD, which includes issuing school supplies to all district students and banning non-essential visitors from campuses.
Here are details of those safety guidelines:
TCIS campuses
TCIS operates Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentives to districts that allow outside entities to take over campuses as charter schools.
According to the organization’s plan, employees must complete a daily screening form before arriving on campus. Students should stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who has the virus.
Masks must be worn by all students in third grade and older and must be worn by school employees.
Parents entering elementary and middle school campuses must wear face coverings and wash their hands, while masks are required for parents visiting the high school.
Buses will be cleaned and sanitized after each run. Masks will be required on buses for staff, middle school and high school students, while elementary students are encouraged to wear masks on buses.
Students’ temperatures will be checked before they’re allowed to enter their campus.
A student dropped off from a vehicle with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will need to return home, while students with a temperature higher than 100 degrees on a bus or who are on foot will have to wait in a designated area to be picked up. A parent or guardian is expected to pick them up within 30 minutes.
Everyone must sanitize their hands and wash them for 20 seconds at designated stations outside elementary and middle schools before entering the buildings.
No outside deliveries such as food, flowers or other gifts will be allowed on TCIS campuses, and adults will not be allowed to eat with students or walk them to class.
Students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria, but masks must be worn at all times other than when eating.
In the classroom, hand sanitizer will be provided, and surfaces will be cleaned between uses. The use of large tables has been reduced.
Students also should bring their own bottled water.
TCIS campuses also will limit the number of students in restrooms and locker rooms, and hand washing stations will be available.
ETAA campuses
ETAA operates East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School as charter campuses.
Daily temperature checks of students will be performed, and parents are asked to screen students for symptoms each morning before they go to school. Visitors also will be screened.
All staff also must complete a daily screening before arriving to campus.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask on all campuses and will be screened before entering any building.
Increased cleaning is planned, and students will not be allowed to share school supplies, food, masks, water bottles or other materials.
Cloth masks will be provided to all students.
Students in first through eighth grades will be required to wear masks while in class, on all transportation and while entering and exiting classrooms.
Campuses will be monitored to eliminate large gatherings.
CEO Cynthia Wise said cafeterias at each campus will have limited seating while distancing students. Once seating is full, the remainder of students will eat in their classrooms.
Most grades are contained classrooms, meaning students will not travel to other classrooms for different classes, Wise said.
Each campus principal will determine if students will have recess. Wise said PE and band classes will be outside as often as the weather permits.
Water fountains will not be available to use, but students can bring their own bottles to fill them with water at the fountains.