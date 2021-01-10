Snow
Jared Welch, 15, spends his day playing in the snow with his friend Trevor West, 13, near their Spring Hill area homes on Sunday January 10, 2021. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

As snow continues to fall in East Texas, some area school districts and other entities have already made changes to their schedules for Monday.

Send information about closings, delays or cancellations via email to newsroom@news-journal.com.

We will continue to update these changes.

School delays/closings

Gladewater ISD: Closed

Hallsville ISD: Closed

Kilgore ISD: Closed

Longview ISD: Closed

Longview Christian School: Closed

Marshall ISD: Closed

New Diana ISD: Two-hour delay

Overton ISD: Closed

Panola College: Offices closed until10:30 a.m.; classes start at 11:15 a.m.

Pine Tree ISD: Closed

Region 7 ESC: Closed

Sabine ISD: Closed

St. Mary's Catholic School: Closed

Spring Hill ISD: Closed

Trinity School of Texas: Closed

Union Grove ISD: Closed

White Oak ISD: Closed

Municipal closings/delays

City of Henderson: Offices closed until noon

City of Longview: Longview Transit is delayed until 10 a.m. 

