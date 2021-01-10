As snow continues to fall in East Texas, some area school districts and other entities have already made changes to their schedules for Monday.
Send information about closings, delays or cancellations via email to newsroom@news-journal.com.
We will continue to update these changes.
School delays/closings
Gladewater ISD: Closed
Hallsville ISD: Closed
Kilgore ISD: Closed
Longview ISD: Closed
Longview Christian School: Closed
Marshall ISD: Closed
New Diana ISD: Two-hour delay
Overton ISD: Closed
Panola College: Offices closed until10:30 a.m.; classes start at 11:15 a.m.
Pine Tree ISD: Closed
Region 7 ESC: Closed
Sabine ISD: Closed
St. Mary's Catholic School: Closed
Spring Hill ISD: Closed
Trinity School of Texas: Closed
Union Grove ISD: Closed
White Oak ISD: Closed
Municipal closings/delays
City of Henderson: Offices closed until noon
City of Longview: Longview Transit is delayed until 10 a.m.