Two Longview ISD charter partner organizations have reached an agreement on Career and Technical Education within the district.
All Longview ISD campuses are Senate Bill 1882 charter schools, meaning they have partners running the campuses as charters for financial incentive.
Longview Educates and Partners (LEAP) operates the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Longview Early Graduation High School. The organization’s board approved a partnership Monday with the Texas Council for International Studies (TCIS) for LEAP to handle CTE courses on TCIS campuses, said LEAP board President Shawn Hara.
TCIS operates Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School.
Hara said the partnership allows LEAP to provide the oversight for all CTE programs on TCIS campuses.
All TCIS campuses are International Baccalaureate campuses, Hara said, and the CTE programs are the IB CTE programs.
The LEAP board also approved the early graduation high school’s asynchronous learning plan to submit to the Texas Education Agency. All districts are required to submit the plans.
Schools can provide asynchronous learning to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The option allows remote learners to complete their work with more flexible timing because they do not have to be logged on at the same time as their teachers.