Longview ISD charter partner Longview Educates and Prospers passed a $1.9 million 2020-21 budget at a Thursday board meeting.
LEAP is a nonprofit organization operating the Longview Early Graduation High School and the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy as Senate Bill 1882 campuses.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts who allow nonprofit entities to operate campuses as charter schools.
All Longview ISD campuses are now charter schools run by three operating partners: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and LEAP.
The LEAP board is made of city officials including President Shawn Hara, city of Longview spokesman; Vice President Wayne Mansfield, president/CEO of Longview Economic Development Corp.; and Secretary Keith Bonds, Longview city manager.
The LEAP budget comes from the SB 1882 incentive funds the district received. The total budget is balanced with $1,935,035 in revenue and expenditures.
The budget allocates the most money to Career Technology Education, which is getting about $1.8 million.
Additionally, the board moved the address of LEAP to the early graduation school at 410 S. Green St.
Hara said when the nonprofit organization was originally formed, it had to list an address that was not a P.O. box, so the mail has been going to his home.
The board received an update on enrollment at the Longview Early Graduation High School from Executive Director Gary Kreuger.
He said as of Sept. 4, there are 56 in-person students, 55 synchronous virtual learners and 17 asynchronous virtual learners.
The school is in the process of getting Chromebooks for all students, but about 100 are back ordered. The district is considering purchasing some with individual vendors, which would be more expensive, or waiting on the back ordered machines from the company it already uses.