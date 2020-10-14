Longview ISD is one of eight school districts across the state that will participate in a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for students and staff.
The program is a partnership between Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. According to a statement from the governor's office, the program will help schools conduct rapid tests of district employees and students — with the written permission of parents — to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.
The Division of Emergency Management will provide the districts with the rapid antigen tests to administer to those who choose to participate. The district enrolled also will receive necessary personal protective equipment to administer the tests, which produce results in 15 minutes.
Superintendent James Wilcox was unavailable to answer questions Wednesday about the program, and a district spokesman also did not respond to a request for comment.
Because of that, it was unknown Wednesday how participation in this program will affect Longview ISD's potential partnership with US MedTest. It also was unclear how Longview ISD became part of the state's pilot program, when the testing will begin and what happens when an employee or student tests positive.
The district is doing a trial run of testing protocols at Longview High School with US MedTest. Wilcox and board members have been considering bringing weekly districtwide COVID-19 testing to the schools in partnership with the company.
Though the partnership with US MedTest has been brought to trustees, the program in conjunction with the state has not been discussed at board meetings and was not voted on by trustees. Because of that, board president Ginia Northcutt said Wednesday that she could not comment on the district's participation in the state program.
According to TEA, districts will select who will administer the tests, such as a school nurse, who will need to complete training to become certified. The TEA also said districts will decide how often and who is tested.
According to Abbott's office, other districts and private schools that want to participate in the state's pilot testing program can apply to join through TEA by Oct. 28.
"As more students return to campus for in-person instruction, the state of Texas is working alongside school officials to provide resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff," Abbott said in a statement. "This rapid testing pilot program will be an effective strategy to protect the health and safety of students and staff while helping to further ensure that Texas students have access to a quality education throughout the pandemic and beyond."
Longview ISD and Grace Community School in Tyler are the only East Texas schools participating in the pilot program. Others are Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, Fabens ISD, Granger ISD, Lampasas ISD, Harlingen Consolidated ISD and Ysleta ISD.
Rapid antigen tests, which can detect proteins on the outside of the virus, are more prone to giving false negative results than other coronavirus tests that use genetic material, the Texas Tribune reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a positive test result on an antigen test is “highly accurate,” but “antigen tests are more likely to miss an active coronavirus infection compared to molecular tests.”