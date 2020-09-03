Three more Longview ISD students at three different campuses have confirmed COVID-19 cases, the district announced today.
A Foster Middle School student tested positive Monday and was last on campus Friday. A student at J.L. Everhart Elementary School tested positive Wednesday and was last on campus Aug. 24. The third student attends Bramlette STEAM Academy. The student was last at school on Tuesday, the same day the student tested positive.
All students passed the routine screening before arriving and wore masks while on campuses, according to the district.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 15 students had tested positive districtwide along with 14 staff members.
The district is required to notify all parents and staff of the campus when a someone tests positive. It also needs to notify the local health department.
All areas the students had contact with will be cleaned and sanitized.