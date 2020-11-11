District considers $1.5M note for buses
Longview ISD wants to use a $1.5 million maintenance tax note to purchase 10 to 15 new buses.
This would allow the district to finance the purchase before funding has been collected. Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones said the $1.5 million would be financed by a bank with an interest rate of about 1%.
According to Texas Education Code, districts are allowed to issue maintenance tax notes as long as they do not exceed 75% of the previous year’s income, are issued after the budget is adopted and receive board approval.
The proposal will go to the school board Monday.
Jones said more buses would mean more drivers and more routes, which would cut the time of some routes.
Specifically, he said Hudson PEP Elementary School bus routes are longer because the campus serves children across the district, not just in the neighborhood of the school.