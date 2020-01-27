Longview ISD could approve entering negotiations with possible partners to run seven of its campuses on Wednesday. The district still has not disclosed who those applicants are.
Trustees will meet for a special meeting at noon Wednesday at Hudson PEP Elementary School, 1311 Lilly St.
According to the agenda, the board could vote to authorize Superintendent James Wilcox to negotiate a contract with the proposed charter partners.
Four applicants want to partner with the district to run charter campuses, Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman previously said. The deadline for applications closed Jan. 6 after an open call for partners was issued in December.
On Jan. 7, the News-Journal filed a formal public information request for the applications with the district, because the district declined to disclose any details on the applicants, including their names.
On Monday, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the district needs to speak with the Texas Attorney General's Office about whether it can release the information.
By law, the district has 10 business days to respond to an open records request by either furnishing the documents, asking for a clarification on the request or notifying the requester it is seeking an attorney general opinion. The 10th business day since the News-Journal's request was this past Wednesday.
City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara previously confirmed to the News-Journal that the nonprofit Longview Educates and Prospers applied to be a charter partner with the district.
LEAP wants to operate the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Longview Early Graduation High School. Its current board members are Hara, City Manager Keith Bonds and Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield.
The open call is part of the district’s attempt to transform all the campuses into SB 1882 charter schools. The legislation lays a path for a nonprofit organization to operate public school campuses. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative educational programs and receive a significant infusion of state money.
Currently, six of Longview ISD’s 13 campuses are SB 1882 charter schools run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
The remaining seven noncharter campuses are Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Judson STEAM Academy, Foster Middle School, Longview High School and Longview Early Graduation High School.
The final application from the district to convert all campuses to charter schools is due to the Texas Education Agency by March 31.