It's back down for Longview after the University Interscholastic League announced the cutoff numbers for classifications for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 years.
Longview, with an enrollment of 2,186.5, drops to Class 5A overall and 5A, Division I for football.
The cutoff number for Class 6A is 2,220 with 1,900 to 2,219 for 5A, Division I and 1,210 to 1,899 for 5A, Division II.
For the rest of the classes, the cutoff numbers are: 865 to 1,209 for 4A, DI; 515 to 864 for 4A, DII; 350 to 514 for 3A, DI; 230 to 349 for 3A, DII; 165.5 for 2A, DI; 105-165 for 2A, DII; 59.5 to 104 for 1A, DI and 59 and below for 1A, DII.
Other area schools impacted by Tuesday's release are Carthage and Van, who both drop to 4A, DII with enrollments of 842 and 745 students, respectively. Lindale (1,203) is dropping to 4A, DI and Texas High is heading to 5A, DII.
The Lobos will join John Tyler (2,111) and Lufkin (2,177) in 5A, DI.
Tyler Lee (2,304) will be the lone East Texas school in Class 6A.
Tuesday's release also had a few noteworthy impacts throughout the state. Highland Park will remain in 5A, DI by 11 students with an enrollment of 2,209. Amarillo Tascosa, who the Lobos beat in the 2018 6A, DII state semifinals, will join Longview in 5A, DI. Another state power, Manvel, is moving up from 5A, DII into Division I.
Allen is the largest school in the state with an enrollment of 6,959 students.
This will be the third trip to the state's second-largest classification for Longview in the past 14 years. the Lobos competed in Class 4A in 2008-09 and in Class 5A in 2014-15 after 6A was implemented. This is the first time the Lobos will compete in 5A in split classifications, a move that happened in 2018-19. Class 4A and below were split into divisions in 2014-15.
In the state's largest classification, the Lobo football program has found success in the postseason, winning the 6A, DII state championship in 2018. The Lobo soccer teams this spring both recorded postseason wins, the first in a sport besides football (volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball, soccer) since the Lady Lobo soccer team won in the bi-district round in 2016 as a 5A school. the previous playoff win in the state's largest classification was the Lobo boys basketball team in the 2013-14 season.
|School
|Enrollment
|Conference
|Division
|Gladewater HS
|501
|3A
|1
|Kilgore HS
|1,095
|4A
|1
|Sabine HS
|466
|3A
|1
|Henderson HS
|945
|4A
|1
|New Diana HS
|344
|3A
|2
|Ore City HS
|273
|3A
|2
|Tatum HS
|483
|3A
|1
|Union Grove HS
|212.5
|2A
|1
|Gilmer HS
|703
|4A
|2