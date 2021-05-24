First- and second-graders at Hudson PEP Elementary School were all wet — and even muddy — on Monday during the school's splash day.
Wearing swimming trunks and bathing suits, the students at the Longview campus jumped down water slides, participated in sack races and took part in other outdoor activities under cloudy, but dry, skies.
Splash day had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of rain.
Students in upper grades at Hudson PEP take part in field day activities.
The last day of spring classes at Longview ISD is today.