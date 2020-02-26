The Longview ISD school board will consider approving a land swap deal today with the Longview Economic Development Corp., while the East Texas Advanced Academies board could OK a partnership with an organization called Empower Schools.
Both boards are set to meet at noon today at different locations.
The Longview ISD board will meet at the Longview High School meat lab, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway, while the ETAA board will gather in the library at J.L. Everhart Elementary School, 2919 Tryon Road.
ETAA board President Alan Amos said the ETAA meeting already was scheduled when the Longview ISD meeting was posted, so ETAA did not move its meeting.
Longview ISD trustees often call special meetings at noon on the last Wednesday of the month.
At today’s meeting, LISD trustees could approve an amendment to the district’s teacher incentive pay guidelines. According to the agenda, the amendment is related to attendance guidelines.
Also on the agenda, trustees could approve a stipend schedule for the 2020-21 school year and approve a land exchange with LEDCO of property at 400 N. Second St.
LEDCO director in January approved giving Longview ISD four lots in the Longview North Business Park — next to Judson STEAM Academy — in exchange for the Second Street property. LEDCO plans to build a new home at the site of the former Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium.
LISD board members today also will hear an update on the district’s meat lab facility.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization running six Longview ISD schools as charter campuses. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
The only action item on the ETAA agenda is possible approval of a partnership with a group called Empower Schools. Amos on Tuesday said he could not discuss discuss details before the presentation at today’s meeting.