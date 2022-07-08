Longview ISD officials on Friday acknowledged the arrests of six former J.L. Everhart Elementary School employees in an investigation into the abuse of special needs students and said the district made changes after the allegations came to light.
A statement released by the district said its officials first reported concerns to authorities in October “when evidence of student mistreatment surfaced” and said Superintendent James Wilcox is “shocked and deeply saddened by the scope of the charges.”
J.L. Everhart is one of six campuses operated by the charter school system East Texas Advanced Academies within Longview ISD. ETAA is not related to East Texas Charter Schools on Alpine Road.
The arrests began July 1 when former teacher’s aide Paula Hawkins Dixon, former Principal Cassandra Renee Jones and Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister were booked into Gregg County Jail and released the same day. Dixon was charged with multiple counts of injury to a child. Jones and Lister were charged with endangering a child.
On Monday, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg was booked into the jail on multiple charges of injuring a child. Former International Baccalaureate teacher Priscilla Johnson was arrested Tuesday, and former teacher’s aide Cynthia Denise Talley was booked on Wednesday. Johnson was charged with injury to a child. Talley faces multiple counts of injuring a child along with unlawful restraint. All three were released the same day they were booked.
The arrests came after a grand jury handed down indictments for the six women on June 22. Documents show the charges stem from incidents beginning Aug. 20 into October that involved striking children with a hand, forcing a child against a table and striking a child with a shoe and a ruler, among other claims.
“The allegations, if proven to be true, are contrary to the standards of ethics required of all educators and inconsistent with the expectations we have that all employees place the care and wellbeing of our students above all else,” Wilcox said in the statement released Friday.
He said the employees who were assigned to the classroom — Dixon, Gregg and Talley — were “released from employment” in October “immediately upon the district’s discovery of their alleged actions.”
James and Lister resigned “in lieu of termination,” according to Wilcox. Johnson also resigned.
The investigation into the abuse allegations surfaced earlier this year following the unexplained resignation of former East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise, who also received a $350,000 lump sum payment.
Later, requests for public information as well as information provided by Tyler attorney Shane McGuire revealed the abuse allegations involve special education students. McGuire said previously that he represents the families of 10 children involved in the case. He also has said the abuse was captured on video and involved at least some non-verbal autistic students.
In the statement released Friday, the district said after it learned in October of evidence related to the abuse, it "immediately removed the offending employees (and) contacted the parents ..."
However, McGuire previously told the News-Journal that some of the parents he represents did not learn of the abuse allegations until March.
Longview ISD board President Michael Tubb said parents who had students in the classroom at Everhart were “made aware of the concern when originally reported.” All of the students except one remained at the campus and will return in the fall, he said.
“The actions of these individuals, while clearly unacceptable and worthy of sanction, were isolated to one classroom and should not be a reflection on the remaining educators employed by our District,” Tubb said. “… We will not allow these unfortunate allegations and events to dissuade or dilute the commitment of so many hard-working educators.
“The Longview Independent School District and the East Texas Advanced Academies joins these families in seeking justice for any harm caused and will continue to act proactively with all involved in investigating these matters to assist with release and sharing of information required for prosecution and the appropriate assignment of accountability,” Tubb said.
Longview High School Principal James Brewer in February was named interim executive director of ETAA following Wise’s departure. In the statement Friday, Brewer said he is “confident that the actions taken by the LISD special education department since October have remediated any concern related to the provision of services in the life skills classroom at JLE.”
Jud Murray is president of the ETAA board. He said ETAA “is disappointed in the actions of these individuals whose alleged criminal conduct falls far below the expectations of ETAA Board of Directors and leadership team.”
He said the organization looks to the judicial process and to the State Board for Educator Certification “for the next right outcomes for these individuals.”
According to the statement, the district and ETAA will provide “no further statements” at this time, referring instead to Longview police and the Gregg County District’s Attorney’s Office.