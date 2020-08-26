In an effort to proactively combat COVID-19 on campuses, Longview ISD will explore a plan that would provide weekly coronavirus testing for all students and faculty at least once a week.
The Longview ISD Board of Trustees at its noon meeting heard a presentation from Superintendent James Wilcox on the possible partnership with a company called US Med Test that would provide the testing. Trustees voted in favor of allowing Wilcox to explore the partnership.
"To the best of my knowledge, no one in the state has taken these steps," he said. "All I know is I do not want to see public schools shut down again, and I think we have to be proactive."
Wilcox said COVID-19 rates are rising in Gregg County so much it is now considered a hot spot for the virus. Assistant Superintendents Dennis Williams and James Hockenberry reported the district has nine students and 16 staff members out with positive COVID-19 tests. Williams said six other students are quarantining because of other exposure, and Hockenberry said five other staff members are out to quarantine.
Research shows children with the virus are typically asymptomatic, he said. So the students could pass the screening and come on campus and expose staff and their classmates to the virus.
He also said about 50% of the district's staff have some kind of underlying health condition that makes them high risk for the virus.
"What I’m asking for is authority to continue discussion on developing this diagnostic protocol and taking some pretty complicated, some pretty far-reaching steps for our students, our faculty and our community."
Wilcox said the district has been in communication with Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and state political authorities.
Should the district get approval, Wilcox said it will be asking to use CARES Act funding that was rescinded.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed to provide economic aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and universities received funds to help with financial hardships from the virus.
"There is money there that is still dedicated to Texas," Wilcox said. He said he hopes Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Senator John Cornyn can work together to make that money available quickly to fund the project.
"Our justification is we're developing a system that could change the 2020-21 school year for the state of Texas and beyond," Wilcox said. "Every day another student, another person gets infected and something could have been done to stop that from happening."