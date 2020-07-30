Longview ISD plans to lower its tax rate again because of the requirements of school finances changes the state adopted in 2019.
On Wednesday, Longview ISD trustees adopted a proposed tax rate of $1.4394 per $100 valuation, compared with the current rate of $1.4431 per $100 valuation.
Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones told the board the lower rate is the result of House Bill 3 requirements that would reduce the current tax rate dedicated to maintenance and operations from 97 cents per $100 valuation to 96.64 cents per $100 valuation in the next budget year.
The debt service portion of the rate would remain at 47.3 cents per $100 valuation. The district also had reduced the property tax rate in 2019.
However, homeowners might still see their property tax bills go up if the board adopts the proposed rate. The district reported its certified property values grew this year to about $4.83 billion, up from almost $4.69 billion in 2019.
The district reported the average taxable value of a home in Longview ISD is $139,571. That compares with an average taxable value a year ago of $134,432, according to a required public notice the district published in 2019.
At the current tax rate, an average homeowner in Longview ISD paid $1,939.99 in taxes to the school district in its 2019-20 budget year. That compares with $2,008.98 that would be paid on the average home under the new appraised values and proposed tax rate for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved the low bid of 4.12 cents per gallon through Jackson Oil Co. of Mount Pleasant for unleaded and diesel fuel for the coming school year. Jones said the district will use an on-demand system so there’s no markup on the fuel.
The district will pay the “over-the-road freight” charge from Jackson Oil to deliver the fuel along with the “rack price” from the refinery itself. That means that district doesn’t guarantee a volume purchase, which Jones said was important in case of school closures in the coming year.
The meeting was livestreamed over YouTube because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. It was difficult in some past meetings to determine who was speaking and what they were saying because board members wore masks and they sometimes turned away from the microphones as they spoke.
This time, board President Ginia Northcutt asked people who were speaking to remove their masks and talk into the microphones, and for two board members who dialed in by phone from remote locations to identify themselves when the spoke. Still, the sound quality made it sometimes difficult to understand the trustees who were participating by phone.
Superintendent James Wilcox also made the board aware of a “Certificate of Recognition” to the district’s child nutrition services for its participation in the 2020 Farm Fresh Challenge. Wilcox and Director Phyllis Dozier described how the district’s garden provides fresh produce for students on a daily basis, with work provided by district employees and students. There are plans to expand the program this year.
Northcutt praised the program and its value to students in the district.
In other business the board: approved purchasing “International Academy of Science: Acellus Learning System STEM Lab, Licenses and Training” for J.L. Everhart Elementary School at a cost of $38,489; and approved a document showing the district will provide the state’s minimum required number of minutes for synchronous remote instruction in order to receive attendance funding — 180 instructional minutes daily for third through fifth grades and 240 minutes daily for sixth through 12th grades.
A meeting to adopt the budget and the proposed tax rate is planned for noon Aug. 26.