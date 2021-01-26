Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Joey Jones has announced his resignation to take a similar role with a school district in the Dallas area.
The DeSoto ISD board approved the administration’s recommendation to name Jones as chief financial officer at trustees' Jan. 19 meeting. He will begin Feb. 8.
Jones worked in Longview ISD for 10 years, where most recently he served in the assistant superintendent role overseeing payroll, benefits, accounts payable and accounting, according to Longview ISD.
"It's been a privilege to work with (Superintendent James) Wilcox, the board of trustees, and all the wonderful people of Longview ISD," Jones said in a statement on the Longview ISD website. "I will always look back fondly on my time with the district, and wish LISD continued success in every endeavor."
Jones began his school finance career as a business manager at Grand Saline ISD in 2010 after performing governmental audits at a private firm in Lufkin.
He joined Longview ISD as an accountant in 2011 and later served in a variety of capacities before becoming assistant superintendent of finance this past year, according to the district. In that capacity, Jones was responsible for district operations and business affairs including advising the administration and school board on all matters related to operations and finance. He also provided oversight for facilities, food service, transportation and maintenance.
"We thank Joey for his years of service to the students, staff, and community of Longview ISD," Wilcox said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in his career."