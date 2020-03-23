Longview ISD trustees on Monday greenlighted a land swap with the Longview Economic Development Corp. and also assured that employees will continue to receive pay as planned, despite an extended school closure because of the new coronavirus. They also moved the May 2 trustee election because of the virus.
Superintendent James Wilcox previously said pay would not change, but the board passed an official resolution at Monday’s meeting, which was livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. Trustees and district officials sat at separate tables to allow recommended social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board approved two resolutions related to employee paid leave and wages.
The first resolution allows the district to provide all employees who are instructed to work during the pandemic or who decide not to work and have exhausted all available leave days with extended paid leave.
The second resolution grants the district the ability to continue wage payments to all employees instructed not to work during the closure, unless the workdays are scheduled to be made up later.
Additionally, the second resolution gives the district the right to continue payments to idled employees from the closure to the reopening of the district.
Place 7 trustee Troy Simmons said he wanted to recognize the administration and board for passing the resolutions “to maintain continuity for our employees and families at this time.”
“Not everyone has the ability to do that,” he said. “I hope the staff understands what an extension and what an effort it is by the administration to provide that.”
The board approved a land exchange with LEDCO for property at 400 N. Second St.
LEDCO directors in January approved giving Longview ISD four lots in the Longview North Business Park — next to Judson STEAM Academy — in exchange for the Second Street property. LEDCO plans to build a new home at the site of the former Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium.
The board also approved moving the May 2 trustee election to Nov. 3 to comply with a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott. The proclamation urges local elections be moved to the November election date to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
Longview attorney Brett Miller is challenging incumbent Place 2 trustee Ava Welge for her position, while incumbent Place 4 trustee and board President Ginia Northcutt drew no challengers for her post.
During Wilcox’s superintendent’s report, he said the administration still is constantly monitoring the coronavirus situation.
“Everything else is on hold as we work on the safety of our students and employees and the plan we have to continue education in this pandemic,” Wilcox said.
On Monday, the district officially shifted to virtual and at-home learning so students can still complete lessons online or by paper packets picked up at the schools.
Previously, the board was set to approve possible nonprofit partners to run campuses as charter schools. The district needs to choose the partners so that the district can apply to the Texas Education Agency to make campuses charter schools.
However, the TEA pushed the application deadline from March 31 to April 30, so the board postponed its vote.
Wilcox told trustees the administration plans to have final recommendations in the next 10 days.
The charter campuses would be under Senate Bill 1882, legislation that provides financial incentive to public districts that partner with nonprofit entities to run schools as charter campuses.
Longview ISD plans to apply to make all campuses SB 1882 campuses. Currently, it has six SB 1882 schools run by the nonprofit entity East Texas Advanced Academies.
Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.