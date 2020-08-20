Longview ISD on Thursday confirmed four cases of COVID-19 among students — two at Longview High School and one each at Foster Middle School and Hudson PEP Elementary School.
According to a statement from the district, parents and staff of the campuses have been notified, and anyone who could have been in the presence of the students have been notified, as well.
The first case was confirmed Thursday morning at Foster. The student was on campus Wednesday and passed the routine screening before coming onto campus, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross confirmed. The student wore a mask on campus at all times.
Later Thursday afternoon, the district was notified of two students at Longview High School who tested positive for the virus. Both students are remote learners and have not been on campus.
The fourth case is a student at Hudson PEP, who was last on campus on Tuesday, according to the district. The student passed the screening upon arriving at school, wore a mask on campus and is quarantining at home.
At this time, no one else besides those who are sick have to quarantine since masks are worn on those campuses, Ross said.
The district is cleaning and sanitizing all areas the students on campuses had contact with.
The Texas Education Agency requires districts to notify their local health department if someone with lab-confirmed COVID-19 was on a campus.
Additionally, the district must close off areas heavily used by the COVID-19 patient until the areas can be disinfected, unless more than three days have passed since that person was on campus.
Also according to TEA, districts must notify all staff and families of all students in a school if a case is confirmed among anyone who participates in any on-campus activities.
Other area districts
Four more Henderson High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at Henderson ISD to more than a dozen, the district said Thursday.
“We have 13 students and one staff member at the moment,” district spokesman David Chenault said Thursday.
The district has notified parents of students who might have been in close contact with the students, according to Chenault.
He also gave details involving the four most recent cases.
One student’s last day at school was Friday. That student was last on campus for athletics pictures Saturday.
Another student also was last on campus Friday.
Two other students were last at school Thursday; they also were on campus Saturday for athletics pictures.
Attendance at athletics picture day has been a commonality between several of the cases the district has reported.
No other school district in East Texas has publicly announced as many confirmed cases as Henderson ISD, which was the first to begin classes for the new year in the region Aug. 5.
Chenault said the district is working to “walk that fine line of getting people information as much as possible.”
Hallsville ISD this week announced the district’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a junior high school student. Pine Tree ISD said Wednesday that a staff member — who had not been on campus — also tested positive.
Marshall ISD on Wednesday reported a student at its Early Childhood Center was confirmed to have COVID-19. It was the district’s second case since reopening.
Harleton ISD on Tuesday confirmed a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. It was also the district’s third publicly reported case of the coronavirus. The district returned to classes Aug. 10.
Ore City ISD on Monday sent home two classrooms of second-graders after one had a positive COVID-19 test result.
Spring Hill ISD reported a high school staff member had a confirmed case of the new coronavirus the day after classes began this past week.