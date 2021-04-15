The Longview ISD Foundation’s annual fundraising educator tribute event, the Lamplighter Awards, is set to return after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 22 in Lobo Coliseum on the Longview High School campus. T. Blanco’s will cater and serve dinner, and honorees and guests will follow COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the event, according to the foundation.
“The Longview ISD Foundation believes that the Longview Independent School District delivers excellence to its students, and excellence is achieved because of the dedicated, nurturing people who touch the lives of students every day,” the foundation said in a statement. “To celebrate the 21st anniversary of this event, the foundation asked students in kindergarten, fifth, eighth and 12th grades to remember a special educator who holds a magical place in their hearts and minds because he or she exhibits one of the 20 characteristics former student Lamplighter honorees said educators should possess. Students then wrote essays about their special educators.
“At the banquet, foundation members will read portions of the students’ essays about the honorees while student and educator are presented. Each student and honoree will receive a Lamplighter Award.”
Emily Erisman Myers, Longview ISD alumna, retired teacher and Longview ISD Foundation board member, also will be honored with the annual Cornerstone Award for her dedication to the Lobo Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to the foundation.
The scholarship program within the foundation provides college scholarships to Longview High School seniors.
Through this event, the foundation also raises funds for the annual Great Rewards for Great Ideas Grant Program, the Campus Initiative Grant and the John W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant.
Since 1996, the Great Rewards for Great Ideas Grant Program has funded 728 grants, returning $795,468 to LISD’s classrooms and enabling innovative teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses to create new educational programs or to enhance existing ones so that they can provide the best instruction possible to all students, according to the foundation.
The foundation said it also has funded 47 Campus Initiative Grants for a total of $138,872. And since fall 2008, the foundation has funded five John W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grants for fourth-and fifth-grade and middle school students for a total of $25,991.
The foundation also awards $1,000 scholarships to Longview High School seniors through its Lobo Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To learn how to become a sponsor of this year’s event, go to www.lisdfoundation.org and click on “Ways to Invest” on the menu bar and scroll down to find a 2021 sponsorship form.
Tickets to the Lamplighter Awards are $25 each. To make reservations, contact Kay Ray, foundation director, at (903) 452-7015 or email gray@lisd.org .