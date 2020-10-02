Anyone will now be able to access detailed information about COVID-19 cases in Longview ISD with the district's new COVID-19 dashboard.
The site launched Friday morning and reports students cases since the start of the year, current active student cases, student recoveries, staff cases since the start of the school year, current active staff cases, staff recoveries and total staff-plus-student cases in each category. The data is broken down by campus.
The dashboard also has a separate category for staff who do not work at a specific campus, which includes maintenance, transportation or administration.
The district reports there have been a total of 59 student and staff cases since the start of the school year. Students make up 31 of those cases.
The campuses with the most cases have been East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and Longview High School, two of the larger campuses in the district.
At ETMPA, there have been a total of three student cases and nine staff cases. Only two cases are currently active.
At Longview High School, there have been eight student cases and five staff cases. One case is currently active.
All campuses have had at least one case in a student or staff member since school started, but Forest Park Middle School, South Ward Elementary School and Ware East Texas Montessori Academy have not had any student cases.
There have been no staff cases at Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School and the Longview Early Graduation High School.
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said in a written statement the dashboard will be updated twice daily at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., "and sometimes throughout the day, as new information becomes available."
The district still will send notifications to parents and staff on a campus where there is a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 case, which is required by the Texas Education Agency, according to the district.
Superintendent James Wilcox said in a written statement that the dashboard is part of the district's "commitment to transparency in providing our families, as well as our community, with accurate and up-to-date information during these difficult times."
"We're continuing to follow federal, state and local guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of our community to the greatest extent possible," he said.