Longview ISD is set to receive about $3 million more in local tax funding than budgeted for 2019-20.
Trustees this week approved $4.147 billion in taxable value, which is the value of all property in the district minus exemptions and values that are frozen for homeowners 65 and older.
The district is set to receive $65.459 million in tax funding, the Gregg County tax assessor-collector reported. Longview ISD’s budget included $62.44 million in local tax collections, a difference of $3.018 million.
In other business, the board heard presentations from Encore Multimedia, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Judson STEAM Academy robotics students.
Dean Waskowiak, president of Encore Multimedia, presented the district with an International Hermes Award that Encore won for producing a commercial about the district. Hermes Creative Awards are awarded by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
Encore Multimedia does marketing for the district.
Waskowiak said the company is working on projects to explain and educate people on details about programs such as International Baccalaureate and STEAM.
“We feel like that’s a really important component in marketing, is just educating people, helping them understand what you’re pushing and why,” Waskowiak said.
Mark Robins, external affairs manager at SWEPCO, said Longview ISD is receiving a $100,000 grant to implement the Jobs for America’s Graduates program at the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
The academy offers college-level instruction from Texas State Technical College and Kilgore College in courses designed to provide area high school students either dual credits or the training needed to apprentice, intern or secure jobs at local industries. Longview ISD serves as the academy’s fiscal manager.
In September, Longview ISD entered a partnership with SWEPCO to bring JAG to the district. JAG is a program that works to help at-risk students stay in school.
Robins said the district originally asked the AEP foundation for a $50,000 grant. However, an application from a school in Ohio requested a $50,000 grant but was outside of the AEP service territory, so AEP declined that request and doubled Longview ISD’s amount.
Robins said the plan is to implement the program in the next calendar year at the manufacturing academy.
Judson gaming, coding, app-building and robotics teacher Randy Bruton brought six students to show trustees what they are learning.
Bruton displayed objects made with 3-D printers, scenes from a game that students are creating and a remote-controlled robot.
Logan Gibbs, a seventh-grader, said his favorite class is coding because he was homeschooled since the second grade and didn’t have the opportunity to learn about it until coming to Judson.
Mario Martinez is in the eighth-grade gaming development class.
“I joined gaming development because I thought it would be interesting to learn about coding and the different things, animation and creating 3-D models and stuff,” he said.
Place 3 Trustee Chris Mack, who is a dentist, said people are using 3-D printers to print teeth, which was not imaginable when he was in school.
“The things that y’all have access to learning right now, you never know how it’s going to pay off in the real world,” he said. “Who would have thought that you could print teeth? But you can. Guess who’s developing that? It’s young people like y’all developing this technology. So I really encourage y’all, if you find a niche that you like, stick with it. Because you never know what it’s going to develop into.”
Place 6 Trustee Ted Beard echoed Mack’s sentiments.
“You really don’t know what’s in store, so take advantage of it,” Beard said. “Just remember to give back, because that’s what it all boils down to. You guys are my heroes.”