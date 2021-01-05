Longview High School seniors can apply for a Longview Voice scholarship with the district's Community Relations department.
The Longview Voice is the district newspaper. The department selects a senior who contributes content to the publication for a scholarship.
The district did not say how much the scholarship is online or in the application.
According to the website, the student must submit a news article, opinion column or photo to be published in any edition of The Longview Voice newspaper and fill out an application to be considered.
The application can be found on the district website and is due by 4 p.m. on April 1.
Anyone with questions can contact the department at ask@lisd.org or (903) 381-2200.