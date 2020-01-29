The Friday edition of the weekly Longview Voice, Longview ISD's newspaper, was pulled from stands and classrooms Tuesday because of an editing error, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said in a written statement.
"We will not issue a reprint, but look forward to the next edition of the paper which will be on campuses next Friday," she said. "For anyone who would like to read the issue that was pulled, we do have it revised online."
Ross said because the district has a partnership with Thrifty Nickel, no printing costs were incurred.
Thrifty Nickel, a free publication featuring classified advertising, closed its doors in Longview in December 2018.
At the time, another Longview ISD district spokesman, Matthew Prosser, said the parent company of the Longview/Tyler Thrifty Nickel said the closure would not affect publication of the Longview Voice.
Prosser had said at the time that the district receives 15,000 copies of the Longview Voice, which was a monthly publication through August 2019. It became a weekly publication in September 2019.
The Longview Voice now is printed in the Dallas area, Ross said.