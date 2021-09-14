Longview ISD employees have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to take part in a new, one-time $1,000 incentive program.
The district's board of trustees approved the incentive for fully vaccinated employees during its meeting Monday night. Superintendent James Wilcox said the program is "totally voluntary."
"That said, we do want to offer this incentive for any employees who are currently vaccinated or planning to be so in the very near future. If someone is on the fence about it, perhaps this might help encourage them to do so," he said in a statement from the district. He said the district is trying to do everything it can to ensure safety and continuity of instruction.
Several East Texas school districts have temporarily closed some or all of its campuses in recent weeks because of COVID-19 cases. A report on Longview ISD's website showed 163 active COVID-19 cases in students and staff on Tuesday.
"We understand there may be strong feelings about this, but our priority is to provide the absolute best quality instruction in a safe, healthy environment for our students and staff," Wilcox said. "We feel a responsibility to encourage every possible preventative measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
The board also was provided information from an article that published Aug. 31 in the Dallas Morning News that showed the percentage of people vaccinated by Congressional district in Texas. The First Congressional District represented by Louie Gohmert, which includes Longview, had the lowest in the state, with a 32.7% vaccination rate. A note typed on the information says, "Our vaccination rate is one of the reasons why we wanted to do this for our employees." The school district did not immediately respond to a question about whether it has information regarding how many of its employees are already vaccinated.
Dr. Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD assistant superintendent of finance, said "funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — emergency COVID-19 relief money — will be utilized to pay for the incentive." The Longview Economic Development Corp.'s website says the district has 1,260 employees, which means the incentive has the potential to cost almost $1.3 million if all district employees are vaccinated.
The measure the board approved says the incentive will go to district employees who:
— Provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 1 and remained employed by the district for the entire school year;
— Are full-time or part-time employees, a school resource officer, a substitute teacher or on-site custodian; and
— Sign an acknowledgement and consent forms
Eligible employees other than substitutes, custodians and part-time employees will receive $1,000 in the employee's November paycheck. Substitutes will be paid $250 in their November paychecks, with an additional $250 for every 25 full days of work up to 75 days of work and final payment in May. Part-time employees and custodians will be paid in two installments, in November and in May.
Any employee who leaves the district for anything other than health-related reasons before the end of the school year will be required to return the money, with the amount of the incentive withheld from the employee's final paycheck.
Employees who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons may still receive the incentive "upon submission of medical certification and proof of completion of other mitigating measures, including weekly COVID testing."