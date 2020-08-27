Longview ISD trustees Wednesday approved a balanced budget for 2020-21 that includes a slight cut in the property tax rate.
The $115 million spending plan includes a general operating budget of about $90.2 million — $8 million more than 2019-20. Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones said the increase in revenue is related to SB 1882.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that partner with an outside entity to operate campuses as charter schools. All Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charter schools.
The board approved a tax rate of $1.4394 per $100 valuation, which means a $1,439 bill on a home valued at $100,000 with no exemptions. The current tax rate is $1.443 per $100 valuation.
The athletic department is expected to bring in $110,873 in revenue for 2020-21, which is a $264,798 decrease. Jones said the drop is because of fewer people in attendance at games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s child nutrition budget was decreased because there are fewer children moving through campus lunch lines daily since some students are learning remotely, Jones said. The revenue is expected to decrease from $4.786 million in 2019-20 to $3.985 million for 2020-21. Meanwhile, expenditures are expected to decrease from $4.580 million this past school year to $3.985 million for 2020-21.
Funds generated from SB 1882 go to the district’s operating partners to decide on their own budgets. Two partners, East Texas Advanced Academies and the Texas Council for International Studies, have approved their budgets. Longview Educates and Prospers has not OK’d a spending plan.
Trustees on Wednesday also approved adding new Career Technology Education courses for the 2020-21 school year, including aerospace engineering and an endorsement in wildlife, fishing and ecology management.
The board also approved allowing GBX Creative Computing Curriculum at Judson STEAM Academy, Foster Middle School and Longview High School. The curriculum will offer game design classes.