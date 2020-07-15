Longview ISD parents so far have indicated they are largely uncomfortable with the idea of students returning to campus for instruction, according to the results of an ongoing survey presented to Longview ISD trustees Monday night.
“The biggest takeaway, in my opinion, is that the preferred learning situation from parents is remote instruction,” Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, told the board.
The survey, to which parents may still respond for about the next week at tinyurl.com/LISDinstruction , had about 2,000 responses in English and Spanish as of Monday.
The survey had 1,759 responses to the English survey, in which parents were asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how comfortable they were with returning to on-campus instruction, with 1 being “very uncomfortable” and 10 being “very comfortable.”
The survey results showed the largest number of responses — 556, or 31.6% — as very uncomfortable. Close to 52% of the people who responded ranked their comfort level below 5.
With 151 total responses, the Spanish survey shows 65 people, or 43%, are “very uncomfortable,” with about 60% rating their comfort level below 5.
In the English survey, 34.8% of respondents said they prefer remote instruction, with the students staying at home; 34.1% said they prefer on-campus instruction, and 31.1% prefer a hybrid model.
Also, in the Spanish survey, 48.3% said they would prefer remote instruction; 27.8% said they’d prefer a hybrid form with students splitting time between campus and home, and 27.8% said they’d prefer on-campus instruction.
“The reason this information is so important is we are responsible to deliver those three methods next year to every single student,” Hockenberry said, explaining that parents get to decide the instruction method their child receives.
The survey results are being shared with a district task force working to plan for the scale the district will be dealing with in terms of delivering each kind of instruction, he said.
The teacher survey gathered 532 responses, with the second-largest percentage — 82 people, or 15.4% — ranking their comfort level at 1 or “very uncomfortable” with the idea of returning to on-campus instruction.
About 36%, 194 people, rated their comfort level below 5. The largest percentage, 85 people or 16%, rated their comfort level at 5; and 253 teachers, or 47%, rated their comfort at levels 6-10.
The survey results show 78 teachers, or 14.7%, are “very comfortable” with returning to campus.
Hockenberry said the staff responses were similar to the parent responses, but not exact.
“We were surprised a little bit on the response,” he said.
Superintendent James Wilcox told the board additional surveys might be conducted in the coming months, but he also said the district is planning for all these possibilities with the understanding that Gov. Greg Abbott could call for another shutdown, which means all instruction would be conducted remotely.
Trustees also asked about student internet access. District officials said they’re exploring options for providing internet access to district students.
Other are school districts are conducting similar surveys to Longview’s.
Pine Tree ISD’s can be found at tinyurl.com/PTinstruction .
Hallsville ISD’s can be found at tinyurl.com/HISDinstruction .