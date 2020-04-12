Ahead of a Monday vote by trustees, Longview ISD has eliminated half of the possible partner organizations that applied to operate its remaining campuses as charter schools.
The board will decide whether to allow Superintendent James Wilcox to enter into a performance contract with the Texas Council for International Studies to operate Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson Middle School and South Ward Elementary School. The board also will vote whether to allow Wilcox to enter into a contract with Longview Educates and Prospers to operate the Early Graduation High School and the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
The district already has six Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses run by the nonprofit group East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
SB 1882 is legislation that allows nonprofit organizations to take over campuses as charter schools while providing financial incentive to districts.
The board must approve contracts with the possible charter partner organizations to submit with its application to the Texas Education Agency by April 30.
The district in January entered into negotiations with four applicants: International Center for Academics & Technology, Texas Council for International Studies, Longview Educates and Prospers and Lions Pride.
The News-Journal in January requested the applications submitted by the organizations. The district denied the request and sought a Texas Attorney General’s Office opinion on whether the applications were public records. Longview ISD provided the applications Thursday evening.
The district did not respond to questions Friday on why iCAT and Lions Pride are no longer being considered as charter partners, including if Wilcox’s involvement with iCAT played a role.
Texas Council for International Studies
TCIS would implement the International Baccalaureate program at the six campuses it wants to operate. The district previously said it was pursuing districtwide IB.
According to ibo.org, IB is designed to teach students to think critically and independently.
The TCIS board is made up of six people: Karen Phillips, Walter Sorenson, Dolph Briscoe, Bill Thomas, Linda Buie and Margaret Davis.
Linda Buie also is Longview ISD’s dean of instruction. According to the application, Buie would be replaced on the TCIS board if the partnership is approved. However, TCIS would seek approval from the Longview ISD board to let Buie be the district liaison.
The nonprofit organization was established in 2019 to support the general improvement of education for Texas IB students and schools, according to the group’s website.
According to the Texas Education Agency, TCIS took over eight San Antonio ISD schools in the 2018-19 school year. Two of those campuses received failing state accountability grades that year.
All the campuses were taken over for innovation purposes — not to prevent the schools from shutting down — according to the TEA.
Longview Educates and Prospers
LEAP wants to implement career technology education at the Early Graduation High School and East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
According to its application, LEAP schools will “enable students to develop the knowledge and skills required for success in college, career and civic life.”
The schools also would help students with skills for employment and working collaboratively. According to its application, those skills would be based on real-time labor market data, use policies to improve the quality and rigor of pathways and other tools.
All CTE students would complete coursework at the manufacturing academy campus.
LEAP has three board members: city of Longview Communications Director Shawn Hara; Longview Economic Development Corp. CEO Wayne Mansfield; and Longview City Manager Keith Bonds.
The leadership team listed on the application also includes Longview ISD CTE Director GS Kreuger; Advanced Manufacturing Academy Principal Jody Sanders; and Longview Early Graduation High School Principal Kristi Means.
Opposition
Members of the group Community Advocates for Visionary Education, who tried unsuccessfully to organize a virtual town hall meeting on the charter plan after schools closed because of the pandemic, are urging board members to vote no on the applications.
“After attending numerous town halls, asking countless questions and participating in Thursday’s virtual town hall, we don’t see readiness for LISD to contract with any further charter partners at this time,” the group said in a statement. “This would cause massive upheaval for the 2020-21 school year as schools’ priority will be working to make up lost time from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our teachers and students deserve the opportunity to focus on foundational education they’ve missed since spring break ended and re-adapt to traditional academics again.”
The group argues ETAA has not had a full school year to operate its six campuses in a charter setting.
“We ask for there to be at least a full year of operations under one charter (ETAA) before considering placing additional campuses under a charter school umbrella,” the group said in the statement. “We are LISD community members who care deeply about the current and future success of all the students and staff in our district. We respectfully request the board members to vote ‘nay’ for more charters at Monday’s board meeting.”
More information on CAVE can be found at longviewcave.com or on its Facebook page.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday for the meeting that will be livestreamed through the Google Hangouts software for participants with a district email as well as broadcast on the district’s Facebook page.
Public comments or questions can be submitted before, during or after the meeting at ask@lisd.org .