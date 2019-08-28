The Longview ISD board of trustees has approved a nearly $81.9 million budget, up $8.17 million in expenses from the previous budget year.
The budget that trustees adopted Wednesday is balanced with revenue and expenses both totaling $81.87 million for the fiscal year that begins Sunday.
The board also adopted a tax rate of $1.443 per $100 valuation with a maintenance and operations tax rate of 97 cents and an interest and sinking tax rate of 47 cents. The new tax rate is a reduction from the $1.513 2018-19 tax rate.
The new tax rate means a $1,443 tax bill on a $100,000 home, with no exemptions claimed.
In 2018-19, the board adopted a budget of $67.05 million in revenue and $73.69 million in expenses, amounting to a deficit of $6.64 million.
Revenue this year is up $14.8 million, partly because of an influx of state money from House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, passed in the state legislative session that ended in May.
The board previously approved $8.2 million in salary raises, putting the average salary raise in the district at $6,700. The salary scale for the district goes up to 25 years with a minimum hiring salary of $47,000 and a maximum hiring salary of $68,500.
The staff raises and lowered tax rates are mandated by HB 3.
In other business, the board approved spending $500,000 on ZSpace technologies for the five magnet campuses, which are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Forest Park Magnet School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and Longview High School.
The technology, approved at the East Texas Advanced Academies board meeting for Forest Park, is virtual and augmented reality with apps in areas such as anatomy, biology and engineering.
“This is even more sophisticated than what I was doing in a 3,000 level college course,” board president and Place 4 trustee Ginia Northcutt said.
Place 3 trustee Chris Mack said he saw the technology on a tablet with a medical student recently.
“He was studying anatomy, so he had a picture of a human, and then you can remove the skin. You can remove the ribs, and you can move other items,” he said. “It was the coolest … wow.”
In other business, the board also approved a memorandum of understanding between Jobs for America’s Graduates and the district.
Jobs for America’s Graduates is a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent high school students with barriers to graduation and employment from dropping out.
During the superintendent’s report, James Wilcox reported the current enrollment is 8,499 students districtwide and he expects numbers to increase after Labor Day.