The circumstances that led to Longview ISD recently deciding to pay more than 15 times the market value for land near the high school aren't uncommon, according to a Gregg Appraisal District official.
Longview ISD trustees at a June 20 special meeting voted, with one trustee opposing, to allow the district to move forward with the purchase. Two days later, the district announced it had agreed to pay more than $5.6 million for 62 acres of land north of Hawkins Parkway with access to Airline Road. The Gregg Appraisal District lists the market value of the property as $365,160.
"If you owned a piece of land next to my home and I greatly desired that property, I would be over-motivated to buy it," said Chief Appraiser Libby Neely, who noted the appraisal district uses sales of comparable properties to appraise other property — whether the property is residential or commercial. “… If the person trying to buy the property is in need of the property and it fits their specific needs, very often they will pay higher than market value for the property.”
In a statement released June 22, Longview ISD said the land is north of the high school baseball and soccer fields and will be used for “future building needs of the district,” without providing more details.
The district is buying the land from residents Keith and Leslie Nance, who it said have agreed to donate $1 million of the purchase price back to Longview ISD.
Payment for the land will come from the district’s General Operating Balance Fund, according to the statement.
During the June 20 meeting, Trustee Brett Miller cast the lone vote against moving forward with the purchase.
Miller said his preference is to use district fund balances on existing facilities that need work “rather than buying more land for potential additions.” He also talked about the district’s recent failed $230 million bond package that would funded improvements at the high school and construction of three new facilities. Voters in May declined all four of the bond propositions.
Miller said because the package was not approved, fund balances should be used to cover projects that would not have been covered by the bond, such as the Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) program and other “sustainable and long-term” existing programs.
"I'd rather put the money there, particularly when, again, we've got 20 acres right across the street from the softball fields ... that if we need to expand the high school we can build on there," Miller said.
"It may be a great real estate deal, but we're not in the real estate business, right?" Miller said.
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said the land is the "only and largest property" available that is continuous to its current location. He also said when Longview High School was built in the early 1970s, the district did not have the number of students it does now or the academic or athletic programs.
"A lot has changed since LHS was built, and this property will allow us to adapt and prepare for the changes that the future holds for us," Rojas said in a statement.