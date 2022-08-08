Longview ISD's tax rate would decrease for a fourth year in a row with the proposed 2022-23 tax rate presented Monday to the board of trustees.
District officials are proposing a tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation, with 85.46 cents going toward maintenance and operations costs and 47.3 cents for debt service expenses.
The decrease is triggered by state requirements that consider increases in property values and related caps the state has set concerning maintenance and operation tax rates. Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent for business and transportation, explained after the meeting Monday that the reduction is known as "compression." The district's property values increased 13%, he said, compared to the state's overall increase of 17%.
The current tax rate is $1.4147 per $100 valuation, with 94.17 cents for maintenance and operations and 47.3 cents per $100 valuation for debt.
Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the proposed tax rate would be 8.71 cents lower than the current rate.
"I'm extremely proud of the way the district has managed the money," Wilcox said.
Also on Monday, the board agreed to create a sick leave bank, to which employees may contribute unused leave to assist other employees who have exhausted their leave but still need more time off because of a life threatening, serious or lengthy illness experienced by them or an immediately family member.
James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, explained that employees must first contribute to the sick leave bank if they want to benefit from the leave contributed by other employees. A committee will be appointed to oversee the bank. Employees could receive up to 15 days, twice a year, through the sick leave bank.
"I'm glad you asked for a version of this kind of policy," Hockenberry told the board," adding it's an added employee benefit that will serve as a recruiting tool.